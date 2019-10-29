Whether we realize it or not, the overall well-being of a nation is tied directly to its leaders. When the leaders are just and make good decisions, then the welfare of a nation is secure. But when leaders are unjust and make poor decisions, and they pursue personal agendas rather than the public good, then nations suffer.
This is why scripture instructs those of faith to pray for all people everywhere, especially that those in authority would lead the world to dignity and peace.
Matilda Hummer
Dothan
