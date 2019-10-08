There are two pertinent questions that should be asked and answered regarding the Communist Freaks' latest desperate attempt to discredit President Trump:
1) Does the act of qualifying to run for POTUS give the candidate "qualified immunity" from scrutiny or investigation by any member of the executive branch of the U.S. government, if the alleged treason, bribery, or extortion occurred in a foreign country?
2) We've heard an awful lot about what President Trump should not have done, but nothing about what he should have done. Should he have just looked the other way and allowed a billion dollars of U.S. taxpayer money to be plundered, siphoned off, and extorted instead of being spent to aid as a buffer to the "evil" Russian Empire, as was intended?
According to the U.S. Constitution, treason consists of giving aid and comfort to our enemies, and if Russia is our enemy, then treason may be what "Groping Joe" Biden and his "Prodigal Son" are guilty of, by their confessed shake-down extortion racket.
Ask the questions.
Joe Fondren
Hartford
