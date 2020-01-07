Well, the election campaign in the county is picking up speed. The voters are yawning faster.
All the candidates are talking about health care now. Don’t they realize that it’s their campaign speeches that make us sick?
You know, we could wipe out the federal deficit if there were a tax on campaign promises.
Matilda Hummer
Dothan
