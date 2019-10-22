While having my morning coffee and reading letters to the editor in the Dothan Eagle Sunday edition, I came to the conclusion if there is ever a movie produced about Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, that letter writers Karen Hedwig Backman (Dothan) and Carl Hess (Ozark) would be able to get the leading actor jobs without any additional training.

I am sure happy that we have a president who wants to do what the American People elected him to do.

Bob Cooper

Enterprise

