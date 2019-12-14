With regard to Joe Fondren's Dec. 11 letter, “Working people deserve an answer,” the answer is easy. Trump should have referred his suspicions to the Justice Department. It is the organization to handle such investigations.
Instead, Trump took it upon himself to “bribe” a foreign president by asking him to investigate in return for military assistance and a visit to the White House. The visit would benefit a newly elected president of a country in the middle of a war/conflict with Russia. The evidence is clear.
Again, our country is split with people in their own corners with about 50-51% in favor of impeachment and 42-43% not in favor of impeachment. And both parties have anchored themselves into their corners. There is literally no room for compromise between the House and Senate as well as the White House today.
Even though I do feel that Trump has violated the Constitution, there is no advantage to a Democratic House impeaching Trump and a Republican Senate not convicting or exonerating Trump since there will neither be enough votes for the Senate to exonerate Trump nor for enough votes to convict Trump. In effect, it will be a hung jury in the Senate.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should agree to censuring Trump and take impeachment off the table. With elections less than a year away, that would be a prudent compromise.
Luke Douglas
Headland
