Change and innovation can be a good thing
In his April 26 letter to the editor, Jim Faust asked, “If human activity contributes to climate change, is there anything we can do about it?” That would be a resounding yes.
When you know better, you can do better. Through science we can extrapolate data to better understand causation and correlation. This applies to anything, including our human activities and how that affects the overall health of our environment, not just the climate. Is the air we breathe clean? Is the water safe to drink? Are habitats being responsibly cared for? From here, improvements and innovation can happen.
An example of this innovation can be seen in net zero and net positive energy buildings. Residential and commercial buildings across the world are being built with the ability to produce more energy than they consume. Demands for cleaner agricultural practices are leading to promising changes to protect our soil and waterways. Innovations in insulation, alternative energies, and water conservation have made all this possible. Even advances as seemingly small as the incandescent light bulb vs LED, which use 75% less energy, add up to major shifts in how we can change our behavior to live more responsibly.
Jim also asked, “What is the cost-benefit analysis of altering human activity so as not to affect the planet?” When computers were first invented, they took up entire rooms and cost millions of dollars. Now almost everyone walks around with little computers that fit in their back pockets and have 1,300 times more processing power. Yes, new technology is expensive, but demand and a competitive market drives down costs and improves the product over time.
Change and innovation is a good thing, but I understand it can be scary for some people to embrace. Are letters to the editor written with a quill and parchment and delivered to the Dothan Eagle via carrier pigeon? I doubt it, but hey, that would have zero carbon footprint!
Emily Gourgues
Dothan
