In response to a Nov. 13 letter to the editor from William Bell, Donald Trump does not merit the praise for taking out Baghdadi. The praise goes to Special Ops and the Kurds who supplied the intelligence.
The whole mission, carefully planned for months could have been blown by Donald Trump's unilateral decision to pull out American troops, inviting Turkey to invade and annihilate the very Kurds whose help was crucial.
No, the mission to take out Baghdadi succeeded despite Trump.
Linda Westphal
Newton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.