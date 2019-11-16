In response to a Nov. 13 letter to the editor from William Bell, Donald Trump does not merit the praise for taking out Baghdadi. The praise goes to Special Ops and the Kurds who supplied the intelligence.

The whole mission, carefully planned for months could have been blown by Donald Trump's unilateral decision to pull out American troops, inviting Turkey to invade and annihilate the very Kurds whose help was crucial.

No, the mission to take out Baghdadi succeeded despite Trump.

Linda Westphal

Newton

