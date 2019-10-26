On Oct. 18, my wife and I attended the Trinity homecoming game in Montgomery. Our granddaughter was the junior class attendant so we were there as proud grandparents. We did not know until we arrived that the opponent was Ashford. Having a Wiregrass team as the opponent in far-away Montgomery caused a bit of an inner conflict for us between the two teams, with the edge, of course, to our granddaughter’s school.
But when halftime came and the Ashford band came onto the field, we were blown away by how good they were. The young lady with her batons, at times handling four batons, absolutely dazzled the crowd. We heard a number of parents and grandparents seated around us saying how well the band and young lady with the batons had performed. When the halftime performance ended, the Trinity crowd gave the Ashford band an enthusiastic well-done. So kudos to Ashford for a clean football game and a terrific band.
Ernie Hornsby
Dothan
