On Dec. 16, former president Barack Obama stated that most of the world’s problems are caused by “old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way.” He even stated that “women are better than men.” His sexist comments would be as insignificant as his presidency except they were used for a question in the Democratic debate. The Democratic candidates, who I like to call the “Trump Reelection Committee,” responded with the following quotes:
Sanders: “Black women die three times at higher rates than white women.” I am going out on a limb here and say that rate hovers around the 100% range.
Yang: “I am the only person of color” on the stage. First of all, we are all “people of color” but Yang appears to have the lightest skin color of any of the candidates, not that it matters to anybody other than Democrats. He continued, “If too many men are left alone for a long time, they turn into morons” and received the biggest applause of the night. Although this appealed to his Democratic audience, how sexist can one get?
Biden: Unfortunately, he didn’t know what state he was in — again. State of confusion, maybe?
Warren: The only Native American (wink, wink) on the stage declared that once a year she would, as president, stand in the Rose Garden and read the names of transgender women and people of color (here we go again) killed in the past year. I guess transgender men and people with no color (whoever those might be) aren’t worthy of her tribute. Oh, and later in the debate, she shared with us that in her presidency, criminals could choose their prison based upon the sex they choose.
What wonderful Christmas presents. The gift that keeps on giving!
Jim Faust
Dothan
