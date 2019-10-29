Amazing things are going on at city hall. The new Dothan city manager has only been here for a few months and he already sees a need for an assistant city manager. I don't think we have ever had one. The city manager wants to be a figurehead executive playing golf, etc. Our spend-happy elected leaders are all for it.
I am so disappointed in our city commissioners, especially John Ferguson (District 4) and Beth Kenward (District 5) who I thought would be more fiscal responsible than others. Don't worry, when they spend all the surplus funds, all they have to do is pass another sales tax and raise utility rates.
Ken McKissack
Dothan
