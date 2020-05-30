Disappointment and disillusionment
Like many residents in the Kelly Springs area, my wife and I attended the May 20 meeting of the Dothan Planning Commission. As reported, most of us who live in the area are very upset and frustrated by the decision of this commission to approve the lower-income apartment complex by an 8-1 vote. Most residents were not aware of this until a few days before the planned meeting. However, in this short time, a petition with more than 200 signatures opposing this complex was gathered. Residents met and talked and turned out in force to the commission meeting.
My disappointment is with a lot of people. The developer who originally owned the land is someone who was a founder of the Kelly Springs subdivision. It was designed and constructed through the years to be a nice neighborhood with restrictions to protect and preserve the neighborhood value. I am disappointed that he would sell some of his property for this purpose, and never even mention it to the neighborhood during any homeowners’ association meetings.
I am disappointed with this planning commission. I feel like this was a done deal before the meeting even began. The members listened to more than an hour of comments and concerns from residents in at least three neighborhoods who will be close to this complex. They were presented the petition with signatures. Finally, after hearing the comments and concerns, they asked for a motion, a second, and then a vote. There was no discussion; not even a show of concern for any of the residents affected by this. The only member who voted against it was the one representing our district. I cannot help but wonder what the vote would be if this complex was located near their own homes.
I am very disappointed that the members of this commission did not even act concerned about the sentiment of the neighborhoods affected.
My disillusionment pertains to the Planning Commission itself. It was reported in the news that the Commission had no choice but to approve this because all the conditions were met. That is an insult to the residents of these neighborhoods. Just because certain conditions were met for the property, why would they not consider the overwhelming concerns of nearly everyone living in the area?
My understanding is that this area was designated for apartments as far back as 1977. That was 43 years ago. Since then, several very nice developments have been built. These areas each have their own restrictions and covenants. Residents pay association dues in addition to their mortgages. The reason why is because we all want to preserve our neighborhoods, make them attractive and safe, and protect the value of our investments. Not one apartment has been built here in more than 43 years. Regardless of the zoning, the development of this area is no longer conducive to include a lower-income apartment complex.
Traffic and home values are sure to be affected by this. There are so many other locations that would be much more practical for this apartment complex. Shame on the Dothan Planning Commission for its complete disregard for the residents in the Kelly Springs area.
Joe Warren
Dothan{&lettersname}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.