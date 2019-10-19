Texting while driving/distracted driving is now illegal in Alabama, isn't it? I don't think Wiregrass drivers or law enforcement  received the memo.

I know with as many drivers I see brazenly breaking the law daily that police shouldn't have any problem dropping the hammer. I mean, these drivers don't even try to hide it anymore. It's as bad now as it's ever been -- probably worse.

Nate Travers

Taylor

