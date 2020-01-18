Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, along with Louisiana and South Dakota, have filed a lawsuit to block the addition of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Mr. Marshall states the reasoning as the "ERA would not promote true equality, but rather a far-left agenda."
So let's examine that argument. Here is the ERA page from Wikipedia.
"The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) is a proposed amendment to the United States Constitution designed to guarantee equal legal rights for all American citizens regardless of sex. It seeks to end the legal distinctions between men and women in terms of divorce, property, employment, and other matters."
"Through 1977, the amendment received 35 of the necessary 38 state ratifications. With wide, bipartisan support (including that of both major political parties, both houses of Congress, and Presidents Nixon, Ford, and Carter) the ERA seemed destined for ratification until Phyllis Schlafly mobilized conservative women in opposition. These women argued that the ERA would disadvantage housewives, cause women to be drafted into the military and to lose protections such as alimony, and eliminate the tendency for mothers to obtain custody over their children in divorce cases."
So basically, Schlafly wants to 'protect' women from equal rights. I guess the AGs of Alabama, Louisiana, and South Dakota want to keep women in the corner as they probably think that is “where women belong.”
I have two daughters and a granddaughter. I do not want them to have to suffer the same discrimination that women have suffered for hundreds of years in this country.
It's high time for the ERA to be adopted.
Luke Douglas
Headland
