In the late 1950s or early ‘60s a hospital was established in Memphis, Tennessee. It was to research and treat children with cancer. At that time the survival rate was 20% and today it is above 80%. The hospital I am referring to is St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The founder was Danny Thomas, who said that any child regardless of race, gender, or national origin would be treated equally. Today millions donate to the work of St. Jude Hospital knowing that all races and gender will be treated equally. We as donors believe, as Danny Thomas did, that all lives matter.
George Tatom, Sr.
Dothan
