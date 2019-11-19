Steve Flowers (“A light shines on the Poarch Creek gambling casino monopoly in the Heart of Dixie,” Oct. 30) and Ernest Stevens Jr. (“In the dark about Indian gaming,” Nov. 10) have had their say on the issue of lottery in Alabama. You would have to be seriously naive to not believe there are forces working for and against a lottery in Alabama in our state’s capital.
What is the problem with putting a simple question on the ballot asking the people of Alabama what they want? Who is stopping you from exercising your freedom of choice to decide whether Alabama will have the lottery? Who is stopping the state of Alabama from joining the majority of states making revenue from Powerball, Mega Millions, etc.? Who is forcing many Alabamians to drive to our neighboring states taking Alabama dollars to those states?
Alabamians are going to gamble whether it’s at a Poarch Creek casino, a dog track, someone’s back room card game, pitching nickels against a wall, or driving miles to another state for lottery tickets. Alabamians should be given the choice to decide and the forces lobbying to keep that choice from them need to step aside. I’m pretty sure a lottery won’t cut into the profits of the current gambling concessions in Alabama. What you might want to ask yourself is who is profiting in Montgomery keeping the question off the ballot.
Larry Brown
Fort Rucker
