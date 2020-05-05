Way back in the day, around 1960ish, a friend of mine lent me a book title "1984" written by George Orwell.
I read it, and appreciated it as a work of fiction. There was just no way anything in that book could ever happen to a free people.
Over the decades I have seen many things happen to a free people that closely resembled the governmental antics in the book by George Orwell.
Well, there was a small notice in the Sunday, May 3, edition of the Dothan Eagle newspaper.
That notice, on page 3B of the sports section, was titled; "ALDOT SEEKS INPUT ON PROPOSED PROCEDURE REGARDING PUBLIC SAFETY SENSORS ON RIGHTS-OF-WAY"
In summary, the "Notice" is seeking public comments regarding "public safety sensors" on the highways "TO INCLUDE, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS, LICENSE PLATE READING DEVICES AND GUNSHOT DETECTION ARRAYS"
Ask yourself, why the notice was placed in the Sports section of the newspaper? Was it because that section is read less than other sections?
Contact your representatives. Let them know your approval or disapproval of these "Public Safety Devices." Listen to the positive spin they put on the proposal to further invade your personal privacy.
George Orwell lives!
John Gormley
Dothan
