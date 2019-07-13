Every time I go to the theater, I see a trailer for a so-called children's movie that has scenes of flatulence, belching and such. So it doesn't surprise me at all that an entire generation has grown up thinking it's OK to contaminate food at the store for fun.

Thomas James Alford

Dothan

