Following surgery, my doctor visits included a checkup by the physician’s nurse, my first being several months ago and the last one recently. My last visit was alarming. Events are taking a terrible toll. No matter how tough they seem, our medical family is not indestructible. I wrote a note to this nurse hoping to give encouragement and a vote of confidence. Instead, it is being sent to the Eagle in hopes it can be a boost to others.
You are an amazing nurse. To balance all that you do. A small child! Yikes!!!
We talked, you are so positive, but your smile could not mask your exhaustion, did not mask being overwhelmed. I am confused. How can this professional, responsible, incredibly beautiful woman let the monster of self-doubt into her head? We forget (when we are trying to carry the world), we are not walking alone. We all benefit from assurances that we are on track. Anyone can lose focus, especially in times like these.
As a flight instructor at Fort Rucker, for me, reading people became second nature. Over time, paying closer attention to nonverbal communication is much more revealing.
Several things are clear: You are real. You are on track. You are serious about the health of others. You are energetic and uplifting. You will never have to walk alone. I promise.
On an earthy note, guy talk, you must develop toughness. You cannot get old unless you are tough. We rise to fight the big challenges. It is the little ones that will eventually, if we are not careful, take their toll. A small dog nipping at your heels or being pecked by a duck may not alert you to the danger of complacency that will take you down also. I lost my toughness, got complacent and almost lost my life.
Ralph Waldo Emerson writes: “What lies behind us and what lies before us pales in comparison to what lies within us.”
Be you; everyone else is taken.
Michael Strickland
Dothan
Police need liability insurance
What would be wrong with requiring members of a police force to carry liability insurance to cover lawsuits arising from alleged bad behavior? With a reported 18 complaints filed against him, the killer of George Floyd would have probably priced himself out of the market years before he became a murderer of some degree.
If we tax slaves can be forced to buy insurance to drive our vehicle on the highway, it wouldn’t be much of a stretch to let the free market determine if a cop has become too much of a financial liability for them to afford the exorbitant premiums that would follow chronic bad behavior, and the people of the community wouldn’t be stuck with (directly) footing the bill.
We need the police to keep the peace, but armed tax-collecting bullies, asset forfeitures, and errant home invaders need to be weeded out.
Like nature, a culture and society both abhor a vacuum; and defunding police will create a vacuum that will be filled by something that is almost guaranteed to be much worse.
The plans for such a horror were laid long ago. Real men must speak out against such a horror and stop it, or a real civil war will be the result, and the people who will suffer the most are the ones the communist traitors are claiming to want to help.
Joe Fondren
Hartford
None should go hungry or without shelter or without health care
The richest country in the world should not have people going hungry, people without shelter, and people who do not have adequate health care. Ultimately, in a country with hundreds of billionaires, thousands of millionaires, and many with considerable wealth, there is no good reason for the poverty and miserable living conditions for far too many.
To achieve a society where every person can live in peace and dignity, we have to achieve a level of material well-being that this country could easily provide for everyone.
Carl Griffler
Dothan
Impressed by tribute
I am always impressed by Bill Perkins’ ability to weave words into a story. He has outdone himself in the tribute to Preston T (“Preston T. is waiting on Gabriel,” June 7).
The story was from the heart, no doubt, but the last two paragraphs about Preston T waiting for Gabriel to blow his horn is a line that will be forever in my memory: “Blow that Horn, Swinger.”
John Gormley
Dothan
