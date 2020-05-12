Mr. Hugh Hewitt wrote an op-ed on May 4 arguing for what conservatives should put in the next COVID-19 bill. The four priorities have little to do with the coronavirus; none will make anything better, and will be counterproductive.
Stockpiling defense will do nothing unless we engage in an all-out war against China. This virus has shown is how China can affect the world and not fire one shot.
Building our nuclear power industry could help, but in a COVID-19 bill? How does allocating money for uranium mining going to increase disease testing or build ventilators we need now?
It makes as much sense as getting tech companies to “side with America.” It does not help America to stop exporting our goods. Sure China will try to force Google and Apple to change the way they do business and kick them out when they innovate something better. However, it should be pointed out that Facebook is a part of our society now, and it would be a struggle for America to get rid of it. Let China deal with that problem.
And how exactly does pre-empting torts help? How does removing recourse for these people help us beat China? Help working people? Sick people? People who had their rights violated? Do anything besides making sure business can keep working people down?
Mr. Hewitt would like to make California be more like Kansas. California tried it and almost went bankrupt. Kansas did too. They figured out what was best which is what they should be doing. If they were forced to act the same, there would be no need for Gov. Kay Ivey or Mayor Mark Saliba. We could all just do whatever the federal government thinks we should do, and that would be just fine by the conservative Mr. Hewitt.
Alex Hatcher
Dothan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.