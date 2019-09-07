Thank you for the opportunity to respond to your article of the Houston County School Board’s evaluation of Superintendent David Sewell. So many times the quality of an elected leader is reduced to news articles and social media comments. President Dwight D. Eisenhower once said: “The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionable integrity. Without it, no real success is possible.”
While some are preoccupied with scoring political points or how some chose to grade the leadership qualities of a man who was placed into his position by the voters of Houston County, we know that the man David Sewell has been all his life is what really counts. For many years we have seen a devoted father, husband and grandfather who, despite his many responsibilities, always puts his family first. We have stood by David as he has led by example in our church as a true man of God. We have also talked to those he has educated over the years and have heard stories about how “Coach Sewell changed my life.”
But does David deserve low marks in some areas? When it comes to being driven by ego, then David does not rate very high. If we are scoring based on whether or not he exemplifies the stereotypical politician who thinks about his image first before doing what is right, then he fails in that department as well.
While many only know the David others chose to write about, we know his heart – a heart that beats for each student. A heart for Houston County schools, and a heart for our lord. In our evaluation, he scores an A+ in the areas that matter most.
Marty Battle
Cottonwood
