Saturday, Oct. 12, was a very special day at the Dothan-Houston County main library as area families got together to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage month.
Young Latina girls from across the Wiregrass area, dressed in beautiful colorful costumes, entertained library patrons with a variety of Hispanic music and dance from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Central America, and Spain.
There were displays of flags, books, arts and crafts, pictures, masks, and musical instruments from these countries. There was an amazing Conga demonstration by Marianela Aruz from Puerto Rico.
The highlight of the afternoon was the delicious food that was provided by the library and several of the families in attendance.
A big thank you goes out to Fidel Escalera and family, owners of El Torito Supermarket and Rodeo Restaurants, for their contributions of specialty drinks, snacks, candy, and delicious tacos that were a big hit and made for a terrific conclusion of the event.
We appreciate the outstanding leadership of Yeya Galloway, Jennifer Mayol, and their supportive families, in preparing these girls for such a fantastic show. We look forward to many more of these cultural events at our public library in the future.
Angela Hope
Ozark
