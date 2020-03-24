Hoarders should be ashamed
Those people who regularly swoop down on store shelves and empty them as soon as they are restocked should be on a list not to get any money from the government when or if it passes a stimulus bill.
You obviously have the money already to panic buy everything you can get your hands on. Shame.
Ronald Stepp
Enterprise
