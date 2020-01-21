I am a 10th grader at Dothan High School, and I am writing this letter because I’ve heard many different opinions on the new changes, but none have been what I experience. For one thing, the new cell phone policy. To witness the anger parents had about students not being able to use their cell phones during class was baffling. You’d think parents would support this idea more. Wouldn’t you want your child to retain the maximum amount of education possible? My mom was supportive, and still is. I feel like without cell phones, we’re able to learn all that’s handed us without distractions.
Yet also, with or without the cell phone policy, the way we’re being taught has changed in so many ways for the better. For example, there’s a wider range of different classes available now. Unlike last year, I take two AP classes (Advanced Placement), one being human geography, the other being history, on top of now taking a creative writing class. There are also subjects like journalism, marketing, a public speaking class, and lots more I want to take. Even the clubs are more diverse this year. With options like debate, comic book, and environmental, there’s no way you shouldn’t be involved somehow within the school.
So extra-curriculars are doing amazing, we’re learning better and more rigorously, even the new block schedule makes things so much better. My little sister is thriving more than she did before. Now that Carver is a STEM school, she loves it! I think Dr. Edwards created and implemented an amazing change that we’re super grateful for. I wouldn’t be able to do so much without her stepping in. Sure there’s a dress code, and plenty of things you could pick at to find a different way to be upset, but nothing is perfect.
I ask myself why people would want to be complaining about a system like this. Maybe it’s because they don’t know what’s really going on. Whenever I’m asked how “the new Dothan High” is doing, I simply say it’s like one big family, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Lillien Cirino
Dothan
