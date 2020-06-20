One of the first things I read in the paper is the editorial page. Unfortunately, the Dothan Eagle is almost like a print version of Fox "News" with columns by anti-American figures such as Star Parker and Cal Thomas. Recently, a letter is titled, "Misdirected blame" and the first sentence is, "Kris Adams’ June 4 opinion column "'Shame on us; shame on all of us"' was laden with pompous, self-serving, self-righteous, liberal, agenda-driven stereotyping, white guilt-laying, accusatory comments and is the kind of rhetoric that divides rather than binds us together". And, a statement such as this, filled with hate toward another writer is what "binds us together?" At first I thought the writer had copied one of Trump's mindless tweets, but didn't see any misspelled words.
Recent days have been filled with images that are hard to forget. We have seen demonstrations by millions of people across America, more evidence of police brutality, members of the clergy tear-gassed and/or removed from their church building so Trump could do a photo op with a Bible in his hand. We have heard the White House deny that tear gas was used and then we were told by park police that the gas had been used. Trump told us he is for "law and order." Few public figures in America have shown more contempt for law and order than Trump. On the one hand, he and the vice president appeared at the NRA convention and that group has said law enforcement officers are "jack-booted thugs" and "Nazis." Hardly a day goes by that Trump or his supporters aren't bad-mouthing the FBI. His reaction to white supremacist thugs has been, "There are good people on both sides." He has encouraged police brutality by saying the cops should "rough suspects up a bit."
I will admit that I am a "liberal." Jesus was/is liberal. I am a Christian, therefore I am liberal. I also don't hate Socialists. I am thankful for the Socialists who gave us Social Security, Medicare, the minimum wage, some degree of civil rights, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
Carl Hess
Ozark
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.