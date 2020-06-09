I am always impressed by Bill Perkins’ ability to weave words into a story. He has outdone himself in the tribute to Preston T (“Preston T. is waiting on Gabriel,” June 7).

The story was from the heart, no doubt, but the last two paragraphs about Preston T waiting for Gabriel to blow his horn is a line that will be forever in my memory..."Blow that Horn, Swinger."

John Gormley

Dothan

