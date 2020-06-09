I am always impressed by Bill Perkins’ ability to weave words into a story. He has outdone himself in the tribute to Preston T (“Preston T. is waiting on Gabriel,” June 7).
The story was from the heart, no doubt, but the last two paragraphs about Preston T waiting for Gabriel to blow his horn is a line that will be forever in my memory..."Blow that Horn, Swinger."
John Gormley
Dothan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.