It has now been 20 years since my last personal conversation with Brian Dowling. In reflection, it seems as if it were only yesterday when we were visiting in his West Main Street law office discussing one of the particular cases he had been retained for since 1997.
We had been friends long before 1978, when he had just started practicing law in Dothan. Brian, he was a maverick-styled attorney, one should never have any misunderstanding of his position when involving the law he revered.
Alabama’s 20th Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Larry Anderson best described Brian’s courtroom stance for equal justice as having been “tenacious,” and always remember a saying from Brian when he believed others had been done wrong was simple: “That’s not the right way to treat people.”
On April 14, 2000, Brian was found in a rural Dale County roadside ditch, himself having been the victim of a homicide. As Brian was my close friend and personal attorney, I have since his death undertaken a self-imposed obligation in making sure that for as long as I can, I will offer his name up for public remembrance. Among his peers was not commonly known the hours of pro bono work performed for others.
“Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope.” — Robert F. Kennedy
Wykle D. Williams Jr.
Dothan
