Four members of the U.S. Senate are currently suspected of financial dealings that possibly infringe on the Stock Act, which makes it illegal for members of Congress to use nonpublic information to gain an edge in the stock market. The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act had very strong bipartisan support in the House and Senate and was signed into law by President Barack Obama in April 2012.
One of the senators involved in this occurrence proposed the Senate Ethics Committee look into his sale of more than $1 million worth of stock. To this offer, pundit Tucker Carlson implied that, even if a violation does exist, nothing will be done about it. He likened the proposal to a person violating the law and having members of his or her own family resolve it.
All insider trading by members of Congress or anyone else should be verified and transgressors held accountable. Unless we do so, this practice is virtually certain to proliferate.
William H. Bell
Dothan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.