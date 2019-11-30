Tuesday, Nov. 26, was the 12th annual Dothan Area Interfaith Thanksgiving Service. As Psalm 133 exclaims, “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for people to dwell together in unity!” Yes, it truly was and is. Speakers, including Mayor Saliba and faith leaders from many of the religious traditions in our community, offered their thanksgiving for the good will and fellowship that blesses our community. They shared their vision of the beauty of oneness and the power of unity, and invited us all to continue to work to grow and extend our commonality – by which Dothan will be blessed even more so.
I offer my thanks to the leadership of Dothan’s women in ministry for emphasizing the diversity of our community. And while it was certainly a privilege to be led by so many people of color, it should come as no surprise that each person’s message affirmed that, regardless of creed or color, we all have so much more in common than that which makes us different.
Thank you to the religious communities that have always supported this event. Thank you to the people who attended even though your own church may not yet be an active participant in the interfaith community. And thank you to one notable new participant this year, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. W. Dexter Grimsley.
The only disappointment from last night is that no media was present to cover this spectacular event. One would think that, in a community that claims faith as one of our touchstones, the media would see fit to cover the largest interfaith gathering of the year. I suggest to the media that you add next year’s date to your calendar now: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
And I pray that next year you, dear readers, will all join us as well.
Stephanie Butler
Temple Emanu-El
Dothan
