I'm beside myself right now with the proposal to increase sales tax for a school system whose leadership is more interested in mountain climbing than public education.
Wow. How many articles a year are published about Dothan's record setting tax revenues? One every fiscal quarter? And yet the vultures want more. They always want more.
If they took your whole paycheck they'd insist you work longer hours to cough more up. Their proposal would increase the sales tax to 10 percent, one of the highest rates in the entire country. Hey, it stinks for everyone outside of Dothan because you're really starting to crowd our roadways and county schools with the mass exodus.
Nate Travers
Taylor
