I feel sorry for the city employees. They are so nice and helpful when you call. But our city leaders thought they did not have enough people telling them what to do, so they created an assistant city manager.
Our city manager can now spend the day playing golf and being a big wheel. I check on some other cities and no one had an assistant city manager. I wish enough citizens would let their commissioners know they disagree with having an assistant city manager and ask that they would re-think this decision.
Your tax dollars at work.
Ken McKissack
Dothan
