The Oct. 9 contributors to "Letters to the Editor" made me angry, then perplexed, then sad. Is the Dothan Eagle becoming an appendage of Fox News?

If you lack writers to rebut the narrow views published that day, I will be glad to volunteer for the task. As I write, Turkey is invading northeast Syria in preparation for decimating the Kurds, who on their own eradicated ISIS. Donald Trump will have blood on his hands, and ISIS will regroup.

That I have disdain for Trump does not make me a Socialist. That label is applied by rabid Trump fans to any who would denigrate their idol.

Linda Westphal

Newton

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments