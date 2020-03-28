In a March 25 letter, a writer complains about another letter writer who had been distressed because Alabama is one of the most corrupt states. He concludes by suggesting the distressed writer should love Alabama or leave it. What an original thought! I'll bet that took a while. If I were to neglect to flush my toilet for a week or so, the smell would likely become somewhat unpleasant. Then, I would be faced with a tough decision. Should I flush it or move to another house? One of his statements was sadly amusing when he said Roy Moore was "unpopular." Really? Is that why Moore was elected to the Alabama Supreme Court twice?
More than 200 years ago, Sir Edmund Burke made this statement that has been repeated many times by patriots who were concerned: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." Somehow, I believe today Burke would include women.
The writer says he is "honored to be part of the 62.8% of Alabamians who voted for him (Trump)." I might point out that even U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL) refused to vote for Trump because he, not only admitted to being a sexual predator, he bragged about it.
Is Trump evil? His actions certainly are, as he has endangered the lives of millions of Americans with his incompetence, greed, and irresponsibility. He caused America to be totally unprepared for the coronavirus, called it a hoax, and blamed others for two months.
Carl L. Hess
Ozark
