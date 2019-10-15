I read the praise to the people of Kinsey for fighting off the trash depot. I congratulate them, too.

But it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the difference between the folks in Kinsey who fought off the stink and the folks that fought to eliminate the daily stink they are being exposed to in Dothan. The more things change, the more they stay the same – just more covert, in my view.

Ronald Bourdlaies

Cowarts

