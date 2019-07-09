More and more it appears to me that the president has built a condo in the minds of Democrats and uses every opportunity to agitate them. Democrats insist upon rising to the bait and excoriating him for his every move.
People, people, we have a crisis at the border (manufactured or not) and it exists and will continue to exist until enough people band together to formulate a solution. This will require the efforts of people on all sides of the political spectrum and can be achieved in minutes or, at most, several hours.
To all of you: get your heads out of your ***** and construct a policy to solve this problem. It is not impossible.
To paraphrase the Book of St. James: "Just do it."
James Adie
Enterprise
