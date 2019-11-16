On the Trump impeachment, the September issue of Laugh and Lifts magazine said it best:
“While we recognize that the suspect did not actually steal any horses, he is obviously guilty of trying to resist being hanged for it.”
People are enjoying more of their own money. It’s the economy, stupid. That will determine the winner of the 2020 election. Candidates in the past who promised to tax us lost.
Pat Skeen
Dothan
