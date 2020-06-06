In the June 2 Dothan Eagle on page 2A, there is an article about a couple from Blakely, Georgia, that was arrested for leaving their puppy in the car while they were shopping in the mall. The article states that someone called the police and, upon their arrival, officers determined that the puppy was in distress and they took action to save its life. The owners of the puppy were arrested at the scene, same day.
Now let's reflect on the George Floyd murder. It was four days after George Floyd was murdered before an arrest was made. George was certainly under distress, the video shows this fact, and there were police officers present, so why was action not taken to save George Floyd's life as the officers did to save the puppy? Have we gotten to the point in this country where a puppy's life is more valuable than a man’s?
How many times must we go down this road before the potholes are filled? Why did it take thousands of people pouring into the streets all over America demanding justice before an arrest was made?
We obviously have a justice system that works for some but not for all. It is time to start holding these rogue police officers who engage in abuse and murder accountable for their actions. Let me be perfectly clear — I do not condone the looting and violence that is taking place, done by people that have infiltrated the true protesters taking a stand against racial injustice. 45 was quick to call the agitators causing the trouble “thugs.” I wonder why he has not called out the thug dressed in a police uniform who started this whole mess for the thug he is. Let us not forget the three enablers, also dressed in police uniforms, who stood by and watched George Floyd be murdered. They must be held accountable as well.
It is a step in the right direction to have all four men charged with a crime, but a very important thing to note here is that charges without conviction are nothing more than a slap in the face of the families of the victims. And we have seen that happen before.
I can only hope that everyone marching in the streets all over the country protesting injustice will show up at the polls this November and vote!
Ed Jett
Dothan
