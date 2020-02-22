In response to William H. Bell's Feb. 12 letter in support of Rush Limbaugh receiving the Medal of Freedom, I offer my thoughts.
The Medal of Freedom is awarded for "An especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."
I do not think that Rush Limbaugh deserves this award. He is a right-wing radio commentator who has not contributed to our security or national interests, promoted world peace, added positively to our cultural endeavors. Sure, he has proactively promoted the right-wing conservative agenda and has lambasted anyone that disagrees with him. But when fewer than 35% of Americans fall into this area, according to a recent Gallup poll, that leaves 65% of Americans who don't support his views.
With regard to Mr. Bell’s comment that “many liberals cheer his malady,” I have seen hardly any comments that reflect that terrible opinion. Most of those 65% who don't support Limbaugh's views are probably praying for him. As a right-centrist who has voted Republican 95% since 1968 but not for Trump, I said a prayer for him because I have family that has cancer. We ALL hate the big 'C'.
Regretfully, the Medal of Freedom has become more of a political award than an American award.
Luke Douglas
Headland
