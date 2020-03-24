Love it or leave it?
Karen Hedwig Backman’s March 22 letter to the editor was obviously written by someone who doesn’t like Alabama, Alabamians or Republicans.
I’m a transplant, and now my home is Alabama and always will be. I assume that Backman is referring to ex-Gov. Robert Bentley, who she refers at as “an adulterous governor.” He resigned in 2017, and as part of the plea deal for two misdemeanor charges related to campaign finance law, he accepted a lifetime ban from ever seeking public office in Alabama again. Not only would we not vote him back into office, we can’t so rest easy on that one.
Regarding Roy Moore, it was alleged that he did what Backman is accusing him of, but he really wasn’t popular and lost to a Democrat, which is a good measure of his unpopularity. In the 2020 primary election, he lost after receiving only 7% of the votes.
Last, Backman took a shot at former House Speaker Mike Hubbard. In 2016, Hubbard was sentenced to “four years in prison, eight years on probation and ordered to pay a $210,000 fine on 12 felony ethics violations.” I’m pretty sure that he can’t run again as a convicted felon, so once again, Backman can rest easy about us “Alabamans” happily voting these people back into office.
Our greatest sin seems to have been that we elected Donald Trump president. For my part, I’m honored to be part of the 62.8% of Alabamians who voted for him, and that percentage will be even bigger in 2020.
If the people — and by extension, Alabama — are so terrible, I’ll be happy to recommend some moving companies in Dothan that can take Backman to her “happy place.”
William Brooks
Enterprise
