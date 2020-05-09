Meat economics don’t make sense
Every meat-eating consumer in the United States needs to write or phone their representative and senators concerning the meat protein marketing system. The system defies explanation with regard to the supply/demand concept of economics we learned in high school and college.
As most people know, meat prices, particularly beef and pork, are sky high. Commodity brokers cannot give a viable explanation of why prices are unreasonably high at the retail level but exceedingly low at the producer level.
A while back, with producer prices falling almost daily and retail prices skyrocketing, the explanation was China was not buying and all freezer warehouse locations were full of both pork and beef. At the same time it was said that producer supplies were at almost record levels and demand was very high.
It seems that with more than adequate supplies at both producer and wholesale/retail levels, prices should remain relatively stable. This is certainly not the situation consumers are facing today. With the closure of a few meat processing plants due to Covid-19, the dust had not settled before it was declared we face a major meat shortage, so raise retail prices immediately and knock the bottom out of producer prices.
I support capitalism, but not highway robbery. What happened to all the supplies in storage? Have the laws of economics changed? Meanwhile, the meat looks tasty as I, with mask on, roll my buggy by the meat counter. Looks like the ones being robbed are the ones in masks.
Alton Holloway
Slocomb
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.