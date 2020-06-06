Mr. Kris Adams’ June 4 opinion piece ("Shame on us. Shame on all of us.") laden with pompous, self-serving, self-righteous, liberal agenda-driven stereotyping, white guilt-laying, accusatory comments is the kind of rhetoric that divides rather than binds us together.
Perhaps Mr. Adams is fighting racist demons he has yet to conquer. He should not assume everyone else is because they have a certain skin tone. If he broadened his horizons he would know that the curse of racism isn’t confined to one race. Perhaps his message would have resonated more truly had he centered his comments on all of us as the headline suggests rather than placing blame on only one race of us.
Larry Brown
Fort Rucker
