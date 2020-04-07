In her March 21 letter to the editor, Karen Backman pretended to be surprised by the questions on her voter registration form identifying crimes of moral turpitude. She cited three Alabama officials and how hypocritical it was for the state to expect its voters to be free of immoral crimes. First of all, only one of these officials was convicted; the other two were alleged.
Second, I get exhausted with leftists preaching to us about morality — Pelosi in particular. The leftists of this country are directly responsible for the abortion of over 60 million babies since Roe v. Wade.
If a Democrat wants to attack immorality, one might start with the half million homeless who live on the streets of cities with Democratic leaders. Instead of dealing with their drug addiction and mental illness, Democratic mayors and governors allow them to live on the streets with their feces and hypodermic needles littering the streets and parks. They have destroyed our once beautiful cities. They could start by stopping their supporters from physically assaulting Jewish Americans in their cities or verbally assaulting Jews in the halls of Congress and college campuses. They might start by stopping assaults on police officers. They could insist that drugs, rapists, murderers, and sex slavers should stop coming into our country and then providing refuge after they illegally enter.
Ms. Backman might better enjoy Alabama under 150 years of Democratic rule when slavery and Jim Crow laws were “moral.”
Jim Faust
Dothan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.