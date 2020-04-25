Is it true that 250,000 people die every year from "hospital," meaning malpractice, misdiagnosis, and something they caught in the hospital? Should hospitals be shut down?
Is it true that 40,000 die each year from traffic accidents? There go the cars and trucks.
Is it true that hospitals get $13,000 from the federal government if a patient is listed as dying from COVID-19, but up to $39,000 if they were on a ventilator? Could this possibly affect the information on a death certificate?
Are the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, and the CDC as power- and money hungry and corrupt as the evidence seems to indicate?
Does Big Pharma stand to lose a lot of money if hydroxychloroquine/zinc and natural immunity have been proven to save more lives than a potentially dangerous and unproven vaccine?
If Vitamin D — 80% of which we get from sunshine — and fresh air are proven virus fighters, and most viruses are contracted in close quarters, why do government thugs try to forcibly coerce us into staying inside our homes?
If we are a "nation of laws," then where is the law that says some bumbling bureaucrat who couldn't find his assignment with both hands and a map is granted the authority to tell decent people where to be, where to go, and when and how to get there? Are politicians smarter than you? Are they just inherently better? Or are they just slick enough, and effective enough liars to keep getting elected?
Joe Fondren
Hartford
