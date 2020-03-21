Thanks to the Dothan Eagle for adding more puzzles and brain teasers in their paper to give people something to do while isolating from others. It is my wife's favorite part of the paper!
As a subscriber of more than 50 years, I highly recommend to everyone in the Wiregrass area to subscribe to the Dothan Eagle.
Luke Douglas
Headland
