A writer or a recent letter claims that the president’s actions have endangered the lives of millions of Americans with his incompetence, greed, and irresponsibility and caused America to be totally unprepared for the coronavirus. I would suggest that those who participate in human trafficking are evil, as are those who perpetrated 9/11, mass murders, sexual predators, MS-13, drug traffickers, etc.
U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is used as an example of someone who refused to vote for the President. Perhaps, her concern centered more on getting reelected and his rhetoric to change the culture in Washington to benefit the American people. She and the rest of the Alabama Congressional delegation were comfortable in Washington. Under their watch, God was barred from our schools and public gatherings, our Constitution was not adhered to, our borders were open to all, drug and human trafficking were not checked, Fort Rucker was underfunded, etc. She has sure supported him since he was elected. Who will she, Sen. Shelby and Sen. Jones support in the upcoming election?
What are the writer’s views on abortion, open borders, social secularism, foreign policy issues, trade, taxes, social welfare, education of our youth, the first and second amendment, the role of the Supreme Court to interpret and change our Constitution, health care, the budget, and the debt? We need to lay out the issues, side by side, and crosswalk them with the positions of those running for office. If we do, I suggest that those supported by the writer will reflect incompetence, greed, and irresponsibility.
And finally, the president is not God. Neither caused the coronavirus, but only God was totally prepared. Nobody I knew was prepared. Was the writer?
Palmer Penny
Enterprise
