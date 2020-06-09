The richest country in the world should not have people going hungry, people without shelter, and people who do not have adequate health care. Ultimately, in a country with hundreds of billionaires, thousands of millionaires, and many with considerable wealth, there is no good reason for the poverty and miserable living conditions for far too many.
In order to achieve a society where every person can live in peace and dignity, we have to achieve a level of material well-being that this country could easily provide for everyone.
Carl Griffler
Dothan
