In reference to the appointment of the attorney general by the president, I get that these appointees serve at the pleasure of the president. However, I take offense at Donald Trump’s low-minded description of a person’s personality or personal appearance. It doesn’t matter if it’s Jeff Sessions, Hillary Clinton, or someone else.
He could have requested Mr. Sessions’ resignation without maligning his character or appearance. I expect most of us have something about our personal appearance we would prefer to be different. There’s not much we can do about our genes.
I have the utmost respect for Jeff Sessions because of his care and concern for the people of Alabama. I have lived in Alabama about 60 years. Twice in that time I’ve contacted Mr. Sessions and Sen. Richard Shelby concerning some certain people in authoritative positions who thought they were above the working class. I received positive help from both of them immediately.
I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth like some folks. Until I retired, I’ve worked from the time I was big enough to drag a cotton sack.
The president needs to pay attention to what Clint Eastwood said about his tweeting — that the president needs to stop his tweeting! — and then Mr. Eastwood endorsed someone else.
Myrtis Merrow
Dothan
