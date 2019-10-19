You might be an alcoholic if you have to drink at 10 o'clock in the morning. Maybe grits and eggs go better with a Bloody Mary drink.
I would hate for us to lose some tax dollars just because some churchgoers want to get home safe.
Ken McKissack
Dothan
