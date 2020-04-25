How many of you have heard a Never-Trumper say they're going to return their stimulus check to the U.S. Treasury Department or donate it to the Kennedy Center in Nancy Pelosi's name?
Yeah, I haven't either.
Larry Brown
Fort Rucker
