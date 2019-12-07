In response to Richard McCuistian’s Dec. 1 letter, "An agenda to rewrite history," I want to offer these comments.
While difficult to establish with any degree of accuracy, most 20th century scholars estimate around 50 million Indians lived in the U.S. prior to the arrival of Europeans, with some historians arguing for an estimate of 100 million or more. The current population estimate via Census figures is 6.8 million. By 1900, the indigenous population in the Americas declined by more than 80%, and by as much as 98% in some areas. It doesn't take much thought to see that Europeans (whites) significantly reduced the population of Native American Indians as they expanded and forced their way across the continent.
Europeans and African diseases such as influenza, pneumonic plague, and smallpox devastated the Native American Indians, who did not have immunity to them. Conflict and outright warfare with Western European newcomers and other American tribes further reduced populations and disrupted traditional societies.
So while there is some truth that intra-tribal conflicts did reduce populations of Native American Indians, history has shown that it was European expansionism that caused the majority of the decline of Indian populations and tribes, with some tribes completely wiped out.
So when we partake of Thanksgiving meals and give blessings of what we have received since the first landings in America, let's not forget the price others paid for those blessings.
Luke Douglas
Headland
