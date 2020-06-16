The national news media is telling us that America’s greatest sin is racism. I say America’s greatest sin is the turning away, the rejection from the will of the one true living God and his only begotten son, Jesus Christ.
We have great sins of abortion, the sin of homosexual lifestyle, the sin of same-sex marriage, the sin of changing one’s gender. I believe the greatest sin of man is pride of self, the arrogance of man that we are wiser, smarter and have no need of the one true living God, and that we can do whatever we want our way.
America has a lack of repentance, the unwillingness to humble ourselves to the will of the one true living God. Without repentance there is no forgiveness of sin.
My prayer each day is that the one true living God will give us leaders at all levels who will humble themselves to his will, seek his wisdom and guidance in all their decisions.
The only sin that is truly unpardonable is to reject Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior.
David Pearce
Dothan
